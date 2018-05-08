Google Rebrands Research Department as ‘Google AI’

Google has rebranded its research department to Google AI in an attempt to “better reflect” its “emphasis on implementing machine learning techniques in nearly everything we do at Google.”

The company announced the change in a blog post, where it explained the reasoning behind the rebrand.

“For the past several years, we’ve pursued research that reflects our commitment to making AI available for everyone. From computer vision to healthcare research to AutoML, we have increasingly put emphasis on implementing machine learning techniques in nearly everything we do at Google,” the company declared. “Our research has been core to the development and integration of these systems into Google products and platforms.”

“To better reflect this commitment, we’re unifying our efforts under ‘Google AI,’ which encompasses all the state-of-the-art research happening across Google,” they continued, adding, “As part of this, we have expanded the Google AI website, and are renaming our existing Google Research channels, including this blog and the affiliated Twitter and Google+ channels, to Google AI.”

“The Google AI channels will continue to showcase the breadth of Google research, innovation and publications, in addition to a lot more new and exciting content to come,” Google concluded. “We encourage you to explore! We look forward to continuing to bring you the latest updates and results from Google, in AI and across many other areas of research.”

Last month, Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin warned people about artificial intelligence, while in 2017, it was reported that Google’s artificial intelligence could now write better machine-writing code than the humans who created it.

However, in the same year, it was also reported that Google’s A.I. was “biased” against gay people and Jews.

