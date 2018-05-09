Equifax Reveals Passport Details, Driver’s Licenses Stolen in 2017 Data Breach

Equifax has revealed that passport details and driver’s licenses were also stolen on top of a wide array of other information in the massive 2017 data breach the company suffered.

According to the Register, Equifax “gave the numbers in letters to the various US congressional committees investigating the network infiltration,” last week, and “submitted a letter to the SEC,” revealing the new details.

38,000 driver’s licenses and details from 3,200 passports were stolen in the data breach, on top of the 146.6 million names and dates of birth, 145.5 million social security numbers, 99 million addresses, and 209,000 financial cards which were also leaked in 2017.

Equifax CEO Richard Smith announced his immediate retirement last September following the data breach and a slew of other controversies, which included a clause on their security assistance website that legally forbade consumers from suing the company, and accidentally encouraging people to use a fake Equifax website — leaving consumers at further risk.

Following the data breach, the IRS claimed there would not be a “major effect,” adding that most victims already had their personal information stolen.