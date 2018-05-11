FBI Reveals Top Internet Crimes, Those Most Likely to Fall Victim

The FBI has revealed the most common Internet crimes in 2017 and the age groups which are most and least likely to fall victim to online scams.

The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) reportedly received over 300,000 Internet crime complaints last year, which resulted in over $1.4 billion in losses, with “non-payment/non-delivery,” data breach, and phishing being the most popular complaints.

Just over 84,000 people fell victim to non-payment/non-delivery, while 30,904 fell victim to personal data breach, and 25,344 fell victim to phishing.

Overpayment, identity theft, and “harassment/threats of violence” came just after.

“The information in the report was compiled from complaints of suspected criminal Internet activity filed with the IC3 in 2017. The report’s data represents a total of 301,580 complaints with reported losses in excess of $1.4 billion,” revealed the FBI. “The top three crime types reported by victims in 2017 were non-payment/non-delivery, personal data breach, and phishing.”

“The IC3 received its 4 millionth consumer Internet crime complaint on October 12, 2017, and has received a total of 4,063,933 since its inception in 2000,” they continued. “With the release of the 2017 Internet Crime Report, the FBI is increasing public awareness about current Internet scams and fraud; reiterating the importance of the IC3 in understanding, mitigating, and combating cyber crime; and encouraging victims to report Internet crime through the IC3. By reporting Internet crime, victims are not only alerting law enforcement to the activity, but aiding in the overall fight against cyber crime.”

According to the FBI, those over the age of 60 are most likely to fall victim to Internet crimes, with nearly 50,000 recorded cases in 2017 creating a loss of $342,531,972.

Those under the age of 20 were the least likely to becoming Internet crime victims, with just 9,053 recorded incidents totaling a loss of $8,271,311, while those between the ages of 20 and 29 were the second least likely.

California was the state with the most victims in the United States, followed by Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.