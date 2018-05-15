The Atlantic: ‘Every Culture Appropriates’

In the aftermath of the Chinese prom dress controversy, a columnist for the Atlantic argued last week that nearly all cultures appropriate.

David Frum, a senior editor at the Atlantic, penned a column last week arguing that nearly all cultures appropriate ideas from each other. Frum was responding to an incident that unfolded on social media which centered on a high school student who wore a Chinese-influenced dress to her prom. The student received an instant backlash on Twitter after users began to accuse of her “cultural appropriation.”

Twitter exacerbated the controversy by promoting a Twitter Moment that included tweets from the student and her critics. But the “Chinese prom dress” was hardly the first controversy surrounding the notion of “cultural appropriation.” For example, back in 2015, students at Oberlin College accused the college’s dining hall of “cultural appropriation” over the choice of ingredients in certain ethnic food dishes such as General Tso’s chicken and Banh Mi Vietnamese sandwiches.

Frum made it clear in his column that all cultures borrow from other cultures. Because of this, it’s hard to accuse anyone of “cultural appropriation.”