HTC Says It’s Building a Phone to Keep Your Data Safe from the Masters of the Universe

HTC has announced the world’s first blockchain phone, the HTC Exodus.

HTC’s Decentralized Chief Officer Phil Chen announced the upcoming phone in a blog post, declaring, “We believe in the decentralized future.”

“The HTC Exodus is the first native blockchain phone dedicated to bringing end consumers the best decentralized application (DApp) experiences, including a built-in secure hardware enclave, and helping underlying protocols expand their base of dedicated nodes, thus expanding the total blockchain ecosystem,” Chen declared. “Since 2008, HTC has shipped over 100M smartphone devices. We launched the world’s first Android smartphone and brought the best smartphone experience to the masses. This time, we are devoting our passion and expertise to empower true decentralization with an end-consumer & ecosystem first approach.”

“I want to see a world where the end consumers can truly own their data (browsing history, identity, assets, wallets, emails, messaging, etc) without the need for central authorities. There is a lot of work ahead of us, but I believe the mobile hardware layer can contribute significantly to our new decentralized world,” he continued, adding, “Through the Exodus, we are also excited to be supporting underlying protocols such as Bitcoin, Lightning Networks, Ethereum, Dfinity, and more.”

“We would like to support the entire blockchain ecosystem, and in the next few months we’ll be announcing many more exciting partnerships together,” Chen concluded. “Together, we want to craft the best blockchain & decentralized application experiences to end consumers.”

The HTC Exodus is currently available to reserve online, with the phone’s official website displaying slogans such as, “Take back the Internet,” and, “The revolution will be tokenized.”