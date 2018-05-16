YouTube Restricts Paul Joseph Watson Video on ‘This Is America’

UPDATE — YouTube has removed the restrictions on the video.

YouTube has issued a warning to users who attempt to watch Paul Joseph Watson’s latest video, in which he talks about the left-wing political undertones of Childish Gambino’s music video for “This Is America.”

Viewers who attempt to watch the video are greeted with a notice from YouTube which reads: “The following content has been identified by the YouTube community as inappropriate or offensive to some audiences.”

Users then have to accept the warning before they can watch the video, while YouTube also disabled comments, sharing, likes, and recommended videos on the page.

In the video, Watson criticized the music video and claimed that it promoted a “social justice narrative,” which acts as the “antidote to everything Kanye has been saying for the past few weeks.”

Though YouTube promoted Childish Gambino’s music video — which contains several scenes of violent imagery —Watson’s own video was sanctioned by the platform, despite the fact that he censored the violent scenes.

“So YouTube is allowing a video that depicts people being massacred & shot in the head to be seen by children (no age restriction), while censoring a video by me which contains nothing but political commentary,” declared Watson. “And to be clear, I don’t support censorship in either case, but the double standard here is stupid.”

“Also, I love how the original video (which literally shows people being gunned down in cold blood) is considered ‘advertiser friendly’ by Google, while me talking about gun crime statistics cannot even be allowed, never mind monetized,” he continued.

The left: "Stop whining, snowflakes, no one is censoring conservatives." Me: Offers opinion on viral video for song currently number 1 on U.S.

In March, Watson appeared on SiriusXM Patriot’s Breitbart News Daily, where he criticized YouTube for censoring conservatives.

“We’re facing the regressive left which is openly applauding, celebrating, and popping champagne corks over free speech being dismantled,” Watson proclaimed. “They can’t compete with us, so they have to shut us down.”

Update: YouTube removed the restrictions on the Paul Joseph Watson video as of 12:40 p.m. EST on Wednesday.