Report: 40 Percent of Americans Would Eat Lab-Grown Meat

40 percent of Americans and 18 percent of Brits would eat lab-grown meat, according to a report.

The results come from a survey of 1,000 people from the United States of America and the United Kingdom.

Around 60 percent of vegans, out of the 112 surveyed, also claimed they would try lab-grown meat.

“Overall, the survey found 29% would try lab-grown meat, 38% would not, and 33% weren’t sure,” the report declared. “These results come at a time when companies including Memphis Meats, Future Meats and JUST are investing in lab-grown protein as an alternative to resource-intensive meat production, New Hope Network says. The survey indicates consumers are at least open to the idea of cultured meats.”

The amount of meat consumption in America has reached a record high this year, according to the report, with the average American consuming 222.8 pounds of meat.

On their website, lab-grown meat company Memphis Meats explained how they create their products “directly from animal cells.”

“Global demand for meat is projected to double in the coming decades, so we’re working to bring meat to the plate in a sustainable, healthy way that is good for people, animals, and the planet.,” the company declared. “That’s why we started Memphis Meats. We are developing a way to produce real meat directly from animal cells, using far less land, water, and energy than conventional meat production. We have produced beef, chicken, and duck, and we are cooking up a number of other delicious products. Our goal: Better Meat, Better World.”