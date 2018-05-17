VIDEO: Father Confronts Cashier Who Allegedly Sold His Son Meth

A father in North Carolina took out his wrath on an employee at a local McDonalds for allegedly selling his son methamphetamine, according to a video of the incident.

The video shows the father, Billy Hutchins, storm into the McDonalds restaurant on Mother’s Day accusing the cashier of giving his son meth, saying his son is in the hospital because of him.

“This s***’s only starting,” Hutchins yelled. “You give my goddamned 18-year-old son drugs, you gonna get it, boy.”

As Hutchins continued his rant, the store manager asked Hutchins to leave because children were in the restaurant.

One woman, noticing the distressed father, told Hutchins to “stand up for his son.”

“My son’s at the hospital having a detox—we had to take him to a drug detox because he’s got him hooked on meth,” Hutchins said.

When the manager asked Hutchins to leave a second time, the father listened to the manager and left the fast food joint. But Hutchins did not leave the restaurant quietly.

“Meth head, meth head!” he shouted as he left the restaurant.

Hutchins later posted the video of the altercation on Facebook, saying he spent Mother’s Day being a father because he loves his son.

“I’m going to warn you if you have sensitive ears don’t watch this. This is how I spent some of mothers day being a dad who loves his son,” the post’s Facebook caption reads.

His post went viral, racking up more than 20,000 views.