Brad Parscale, RNC Send Letter to Facebook and Twitter Demanding Transparency on Censorship

Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale, together with the Republican National Committee (RNC) has sent a letter to Facebook and Twitter demanding transparency on their censorship of conservative users.

“What we want to do in this letter is make sure that we understand what’s happening. We want to ask them for transparency — I think the public deserves that transparency” Parscale told Fox & Friends earlier today.

People are concerned that conservative voices are going to be suppressed on social media. @parscale and I are asking Twitter and Facebook for transparency. pic.twitter.com/NGEhdcudSe — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) May 24, 2018

“We need to know that conservative voices have a chance to get their message out.”

Noting that the tech giants “live in a liberal bubble” in Northern California, Parscale listed off a range of bias incidents against conservative in social media, including the reduction in the reach of President Trump’s Facebook posts, a story exclusively reported by Breitbart News.

“We saw this during the 2016 campaign, where they were manually manipulating the trends. We’ve seen this with the algorithm changes, we’ve seen reductions in Donald Trump’s reach on the platform — 25, 30, even 40 percent reach decrease.”

Parscale repeated his previous suggestion that the social media companies should have a “special area of their website” where users can see who has been banned and why.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, who joined Parscale on Fox & Friends, confirmed that social media censorship was a top issue for conservatives.

“It’s a legitimate fear, and I hear it all the time as we’re traveling the country. People are very concerned that conservative voices are going to be suppressed on social media.”

“Brad and I feel, pre-emptively, we have to get out ahead of this.”

“We need to make sure that conservative ideals and principles are allowed on these social media platforms, and [that] there’s not a thought police coming from Silicon Valley.”

Read the full text of Parscale and McDaniel’s letter to Facebook and Twitter below:

Dear Mr. Zuckerberg and Mr. Dorsey, We are writing on behalf of the Republican National Committee and President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign to request information about efforts by Facebook and Twitter to prevent political bias on the social media platforms. Concerns have been raised in recent years about suppression of conservative speech on Facebook and Twitter, including censorship of conservative news stories from news feeds and “trending” news sections. We are alarmed by numerous allegations that Facebook has blocked content from conservative journalists and groups, and Twitter has hidden such content from conservative users’ followers. In 2016, former Facebook workers reported that they manipulated the “trending” section to exclude news tailored to conservative users, despite those topics trending on their own. A former trending news curator admitted in an interview that nearly all members of the trending news teams identified as liberal – and had the authority to approve topics. Moreover, some Facebook employees in 2016 reportedly pushed to ban then-candidate Donald Trump’s Facebook posts and label them as hate speech. During congressional testimony, Facebook apologized for suppression of content from conservative bloggers and personalities, notably “Diamond & Silk,” entertainers who were deemed “unsafe to the community” for no reason. In response to these revelations, Facebook said it will use a new system that ranks news organizations by level of user trust, promoting the highly scored outlets on users’ news feeds while suppressing those with lower scores. We are concerned about potential misuse of this system. Meanwhile, conservative Twitter users have accused the company of unfairly targeting them, purging thousands of their followers in an attempt to stem “fake news” content, and unnecessarily prompting them to confirm their identity. Twitter claims its tools are free from political bias, but has allegedly targeted predominantly Republicans as part of a “shadow banning” practice, which covertly limits those accounts’ visibility on the platform. We recognize that Facebook and Twitter operate in liberal corporate cultures. However, rampant political bias is inappropriate for a widely used public forum. What’s more, the consequences to our democratic society are profound. This is why special attention is necessary to address issues such as Facebook’s use of liberal organizations to fact-check content, the access to user profiles it gives to some employees, and Twitter’s manipulation of content that appears for the site’s users. It has also come to our attention that Facebook is working with a third party to encourage voter registration. Though we agree that this is an admirable task in theory, we ask for transparency over how Facebook determines who sees these advertisements in their news feeds. This is to make sure that the new feature does not become essentially an in-kind contribution to liberal candidates. Since Facebook and Twitter are platforms used widely by the majority of voters, we request an explanation about how you will ensure all content is managed equally and fairly. How will you safeguard voters’ access to fair content on your platform? How will you guarantee that conservative voices are no longer censored, and conservative news no longer buried or otherwise hidden? As you conduct reviews to assess bias against conservative content, we ask for your assurances that transparency, neutrality, and protection of all speech will be core tenets of Facebook and Twitter operations, now and in the future. We ask for your response by June 18, 2018, and look forward to hearing from you. Sincerely, Ronna McDaniel

Chairwoman of the Republican National Committee Brad Parscale

Campaign Manager for President Trump’s 2020 reelection

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter, Gab.ai and add him on Facebook. Email tips and suggestions