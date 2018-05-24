Report: Female-Only Programs at the University of Michigan May Violate Title IX

The University of Michigan is reviewing 11 female-only programs offered by the institution after they were the focus of a recent Title IX complaint.

Title IX forbids certain forms of gender discrimination at institutions receiving government funding. According to Mark J. Perry, a professor of economics at the University of Michigan, Flint, several female-only programs at the University of Michigan violate Title IX provisions against gender discrimination. Perry’s efforts were highlighted in a recent report by the Washington Examiner.

Perry highlighted programs like the “Girls Code Camp” and “The Och Initiative for Women in Finance, Math and Sciences.” He argued that the programs are “illegally granting preferential treatment for cis women and illegally discriminating against men and gender non-conforming students, faculty and patients.”

Just this week, Breitbart News reported that the U.S. Education Department was investigating possible discrimination against men at both Yale University and the University of Southern California. Kursat Christoff Pekgoz, a doctoral student at the University of Southern California, argued that certain female-only programs are unlawful because women make up the vast majority of degree earners.

Earlier this month, Breitbart News reported on Perry’s research on the University of Michigan’s diversity office. As a part of his investigation into the school’s female-only programs and initiatives, Perry found that the University of Michigan’s diversity office features almost 100 employees and a payroll of $11 million before benefits.

Perry also notably highlighted a new Stanford policy that bans men from the gym at times during the week. In February, Stanford announced “Women’s Only Training” hours would be offered to help female students feel more comfortable and safe at the gym.