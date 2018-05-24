YouTube Tests New Subscription Algorithm that Could Bury Creators They Don’t Like

YouTube has reportedly begun testing a new subscription algorithm that would see content displayed in a non-chronological order, giving YouTube greater control over the content that users see.

YouTube has reportedly started to change how they display users subscriptions, no longer showing them in chronological order but rather showing them in a “personalized” manner, which many worry could ruin the function of the subscription feature. The issue was first noted by popular YouTuber Ethan Klein of H3H3 Productions who noticed a reply from the official Team YouTube Twitter channel to a user who questioned how their subscriptions were displayed.

The user questioned why videos in their subscription feed were no longer in chronological order, Team YouTube replied: “Just to clarify. We are currently experimenting with how to show content in the subs feed. We find that some viewers are able to more easily find the videos they want to watch when we order the subs feed in a personalized order vs always showing most recent video first.”

Klein claims that this is an attempt by YouTube to further control the videos that users are watching. Klein tweeted: “The sub feed was the last place that was untouched by YouTube’s “optimization”. Now YT can make ur channel completely invisible even to ur own subscribers. Stop wasting our time @TeamYouTube – just erase the sub button already and show us what you want us to watch.”

British politician Nigel Farage quoted Klein’s tweet and added: “Big social media wants to control what you see, hear and think. They are now publishing companies with their own editorial positions – and should be judged accordingly.”

Facebook uses this sort of algorithm method on their News Feed, showing users posts from friends and family ahead of posts from publishers, this has had a notably negative effect on conservative publications.