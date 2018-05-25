Donald Trump Jr. Calls Out Masters of the Universe, Claims Instagram Censorship

Donald Trump Jr. accused Instagram, the Facebook-owned image sharing social media platform, of shadowbanning him and restricting his reach, calling out Mark Zuckerberg and the Silicon Valley masters of the universe.

Trump Jr. said he had noticed a “crazy drop off in new followers,” stating that no new followers had been added to his account in a week, despite his posts receiving over 7 million impressions in the same time period.

The president’s son, who has become a favorite of MAGA supporters on social media, also said that when his friend tried to search for Trump Jr’s name, Instagram warned them that “posts with words or tags you’re searching for often encourage behavior that can cause harm and even lead to death.” He included the hashtag #mastersoftheuniverse, the title of Breitbart Tech’s ongoing coverage of Silicon Valley’s censorship, shadowbanning, and purposeful lowering of engagement for conservatives around the world.

Trump Jr. also posted a video backing up his claim.

Trump Jr’s full post reads:

Honestly it’s time for me to put this out there. For weeks I’ve been watching my #instagram analytics and noticed a crazy drop off in new followers. I used to average around 10,000 + new followers a week and then it just dropped off. See screenshot from last week where despite over 7,000,000 impressions THAT WEEK I added 0 new followers. Also see video and pic where a friend searching MY NAME got a message warning that “Posts with words or tags you’re searching for often encourage behavior that can cause harm and even lead to death”… REALLY?!?! Are you fricken kidding me? @zuck this is insane. I get that my 3 year old Chloe can be pretty aggressive as are a few of my humorous memes, but this is ridiculous. If this account “could cause harm and even lead to death” we have serious problems. The #shadowban nonsense and the hysteria RE any conservative thought has to stop. #enough #mastersoftheuniverse #censorship

We have reached out to Instagram for comment.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter, Gab.ai and add him on Facebook. Email tips and suggestions to allumbokhari@protonmail.com.