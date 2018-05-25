Hillary Clinton Wants to Be CEO of Facebook

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said she would like to be CEO of Facebook.

Speaking to an audience at Harvard University, alongside Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, Clinton was asked what company, if any, she would like to be CEO of.

Clinton said she made Facebook her choice because the social media giant is the “biggest news platform in the world.”

“We can listen to really brilliant, experienced writers like David Ignatius and try to keep up with the news,” continued Clinton “But most people in our country get their news, true or not, from Facebook.”

Clinton went on to talk about Facebook’s efforts to limit the reach of anti-establishment news sources on Facebook. The company has presented this as a politically neutral crusade against “fake news,” but the results of the social network’s recent changes show that the mainstream media’s reach on the platform has soared while conservative and anti-establishment media has fallen.

“Facebook is trying to take on some of the unexpected consequences of their business model, and I for one hope they get it right because it really is critical to our democracy that people get accurate information on which to make decisions.”

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter, Gab.ai and add him on Facebook. Email tips and suggestions to allumbokhari@protonmail.com.