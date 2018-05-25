Tributes Pour In for YouTube Star John ‘TotalBiscuit’ Bain

Tributes poured in for popular video game commentator John “TotalBiscuit” Bain, following the announcement of his death on Thursday at the age of 33.

Bain, who had been battling cancer since 2014, passed away on Thursday — several weeks after he announced he didn’t “have long left.”

His death was announced on Twitter, both on his account and by his wife, Gemma Bain.

John Peter Bain

July 8, 1984 – May 24, 2018 pic.twitter.com/XchUMNDYXC — TotalBiscuit. (@Totalbiscuit) May 24, 2018

Rest in Peace my Dearest Love

John @Totalbiscuit Bain

July 8, 1984 – May 24, 2018 pic.twitter.com/hg9ytHsItJ — Genna Bain (@GennaBain) May 24, 2018

Bain received tributes from game developers, publishers, YouTube stars, eSports figures, actors, and other public figures who celebrated his work and legacy, and thanked the commentator for his contribution to the gaming industry and community.

John Bain's opinionated game critiques and sense of humor led to him becoming one of the most prominent voices in the gaming industry. The emote bearing his face represents the indelible mark that he has left on Twitch. Thank you for everything, TotalBiscuit. — Twitch (@Twitch) May 25, 2018

Truly saddened to hear we have lost @Totalbiscuit. He was a giant in our industry and will be sorely missed. R.I.P John Bain <3 — PLAYERUNKNOWN (@PLAYERUNKNOWN) May 25, 2018

Rest in peace Total Biscuit — Deji (@ComedyGamer) May 25, 2018

Really sad about @totalbiscuit passing. I always admired his way of cutting through the bullshit – how he was never afraid of anyone or anything. He helped us get started and promoted the first Jingle Jam, and I'll never forget laughing together as we were blown up by ARSE mines. — Lewis Brindley (@YogscastLewis) May 25, 2018

I’m not ready to face reality in the wake of @Totalbiscuit’s passing. he had brought so much greatness to the world. to us. i decided to share some fun memories in an attempt to give those grieving a smile. i just wish time could slow down today Rest easy, Biscuit Bear. pic.twitter.com/KiCRYJPfoF — ♡♪!? (@SkyWilliams) May 24, 2018

So many thoughts, in 2010/2011 times. I couldn't get paid by tournament organizers to cast, Totalbiscuit was casting along side me who was. He found out, instantly saying wtf and shared 50% his earnings until I did. So many things he did. — Shaun Clark (@ApolloSC2) May 25, 2018

TotalBiscuit lived way longer than his doctors predicted he would, through sheer stubborn refusal to let his illness control him. Salute, sir — Dan Bull ἵ (@itsDanBull) May 25, 2018

Totalbiscuit was a powerful, intelligent voice that represented gamers everywhere. He left a mark on this industry that will persist forever. Cancer sucks but he handled it with positivity, pride and strength right to the end. We can all only hope to be that strong. o7 <3 — Cohh Carnage (@CohhCarnage) May 25, 2018

Rest in Peace John Bain, AKA @TotalBiscuit. Our thoughts go to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/mUO6oYGmz9 — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) May 25, 2018

I'm terrible at goodbyes, John. You were my mentor, partner, and most importantly – friend. You always tried to act so serious, but were really a giant goofball. Getting you to show the world that was my constant goal and supreme joy. Thank you for being in my life @Totalbiscuit pic.twitter.com/4PqMAk9U3K — Jesse Cox (@JesseCox) May 25, 2018

We’re saddened to hear about the loss of John @TotalBiscuit Bain. Many at the studio were fans and friends of him and he will be sorely missed. He’s been a friend of the franchise and a giant of the industry, and will be remembered at CA. Our condolences to his family. RIP. — Total War (@totalwar) May 25, 2018

Rest in peace John @Totalbiscuit Bain. You played a huge roll in shaping this industry, and the people who entered it. Your voice and honesty will not be forgotten.

Fuck cancer. — Asa Butterfield (@asabfb) May 25, 2018

We lost an integral part of the gaming community yesterday. Rest in peace @Totalbiscuit – you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/r5do7KrEuL — ESL (@ESL) May 25, 2018

We're incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Totalbiscuit. You have a lot of fans and people who will remember you within our halls. We send our love and thoughts to @GennaBain in this trying time and we truly hope you may finally rest easy John ❤️ — Paradox Interactive (@PdxInteractive) May 25, 2018

Absolutely devastated about John's passing. We just spoke last month. I never for a second truly believed this would happen. This will take some time. My thoughts are with his family. — Richard Lewis (@RLewisReports) May 25, 2018

Waking up to the news that totalbiscuit has passed away is so upsetting. As someone who quietly followed his fight with cancer, it was and is incredible how he kept finding the strength. Thoughts are with his family and loved ones. — Anders Blume (@OnFireAnders) May 25, 2018

Aw man ESL just did a minutes silence for John at the Dota 2 Major in Birmingham and dedicated the event to him 😢😢😢 .@Totalbiscuit 🖤🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/qj9FS80zEj — Julia Hardy 🌈 (@itsJuliaHardy) May 25, 2018

Very sad to wake up to the news that fellow creator @Totalbiscuit has passed. His absolute integrity was admirable and the community and the world lost him way too early. Rest in peace. — The Great War (@WW1_Series) May 25, 2018

Rest in peace @Totalbiscuit. Your contribution to the Dark Souls community and gaming as a whole will be remembered forever. https://t.co/zCYC9AhanZ — Bandai Namco UK (@BandaiNamcoUK) May 25, 2018

We're deeply saddened to hear about the passing of John Bain aka TotalBiscuit. Many at WatchMojo were avid fans. The industry has lost one of its best. RIP, you amazing cynical Brit. — WatchMojo (@WatchMojo) May 25, 2018

Rest In Peace legend — FaZe Banks (@Banks) May 25, 2018

Everyone at Team Liquid is devastated after hearing the news that John "Total Biscuit" Bain has passed away.

He has been a valuable contributor in all forms of the online gaming community in his life and he will be deeply missed.

Thoughts are with his family at this time. pic.twitter.com/5WTbTJ6k9e — TLnet (@TLnet) May 25, 2018

Rest well, @Totalbiscuit 🎩- a driving force that without a doubt pushed us to up our game, and cast a furious light on predatory industry tactics. Our hope is that, wherever you are now, there's an FOV slider and plenty of menus for you to explore. #FuckCancer — FATSHARK (@fatsharkgames) May 25, 2018

We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of John "TotalBiscuit" Bain. Thanks to his passionate support and honest critique, players fell in love with independent games like ours. He will be greatly missed. Our sincere condolences go out to his family, friends and fans. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/h5oZfnTtgl — WARFRAME (@PlayWarframe) May 25, 2018

Throughout his cancer fight, Bain discussed the illness on podcasts and other media, including the popular H3H3 podcast.

In an update several weeks ago, Bain updated his fans on his medical condition.

“When I went into hospital a week or so ago, it was accompanied by the news that conventional chemotherapy effectiveness had been exhausted. My body has become resistant to all forms of it according to my oncologist,” he declared. “46 chemo treatments, 138 days plugged into a pump. Let nobody ever say I wasn’t stubborn. Unfortunately, this was followed up a couple of days later with some more bad news. My liver is failing and its effectiveness has lowered past the point where the clinical trials I had been offered would take me on.”

“Yes, apparently there are things that are too dangerous for even the terminal. Obviously we’re going to keep looking for other trials but I’m currently coming to terms with the fact that I don’t have long left and right now at any rate, there is literally nothing I can do about it other than try to manage the pain as best as possible and stay as hydrated as possible to ease the pressure on the liver,” Bain explained. “That’s what it comes down to now, getting my quality-of-life to as good a standard as possible. Even though you don’t really have any treatments to fight with any more, I firmly believe that the will to live is a very strong asset and that is much easier to maintain when you’re not in crippling pain all the time.”

Bain also claimed that it would “most likely” be his “last health update.”