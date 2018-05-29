Bret Weinstein on Tucker Carlson: Evergreen Is Worse Now than a Year Ago

Bret Weinstein appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight this week to discuss the 2017 Evergreen State College protests, claiming the school is “much worse” than it was a year ago.

.@BretWeinstein returns to Tucker Carlson one year on from the Evergreen scandal. “Things on campus have grown worse than they were.” pic.twitter.com/X9CsL5nEZW — Andy C. Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) May 27, 2018

The 2017 Evergreen State College protests, which centered around progressive biology Professor Bret Weinstein, involved student protesters roaming campus with baseball bats, an intentional disarming of campus police, and the university president being held hostage by students. All of this came in response to Weinstein’s refusal to participate in an activism event that asked white community members to leave campus for a day.

Weinstein told Carlson this week that Evergreen State College has become “much worse” since during the 2017 spring riots. He also claimed that the college has hired a public relations team that occasionally makes unfair criticisms of both him and his wife, former Evergreen Professor Heather Heying, in the local area newspaper, the Olympian.

Despite this bad news, Weinstein told Carlson that American public discourse has somewhat improved since the Evergreen protests. He explained that many Americans with differing political views now see themselves as allies against illiberal forces on both the far left and the far right.