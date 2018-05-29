Journalists Freak Out over Elon Musk’s Call for Media Accountability

Journalists and establishment news outlets had a collective freakout after Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk criticized the media and called for further press accountability.

After calling the state of modern news outlets “bleak,” Musk said, “something needs to be done to improve public trust in media.” He also pitched the idea of a website where members of the public could “rate” journalists, editors, and publications.

You really think I haven’t spent time in a newsroom? I’ve spent time in too many. Bleak. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 27, 2018

You’re welcome to come by SpaceX, but please stop assuming I’m against all journalists. This is not true. Something needs to be done to improve public trust in media. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 27, 2018

During an argument with NBC News Reporter Ben Collins, Musk also declared, “You’re missing the point & living in a bubble of self-righteous sanctimony. The public doesn’t trust you. This was true *before* the last election & only got worse. Don’t believe me? Run your own poll…”

You’re missing the point & living in a bubble of self-righteous sanctimony. The public doesn’t trust you. This was true *before* the last election & only got worse. Don’t believe me? Run your own poll … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 27, 2018

The SpaceX CEO also criticized “free press” arguments by responding, “Who do you think *owns* the press? Hello,” which reporters then attempted to paint as an anti-semitic attack.

Who do you think *owns* the press? Hello. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 27, 2018

Uhhh Elon where are you going with this — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) May 27, 2018

Dude you’re a billionaire, that’s the definition of powerful — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) May 28, 2018

BBC writer Erin Biba responded to Musk’s call for media accountability by preparing a story about female journalists allegedly “harassed” by Musk fans, while Vice News reporter William Turton accused Musk of “starting rich people gamergate.”

HAHAHAHA HAHAHAHA HAHAHAHA HAHAHAHA HAHAHAHA HAHAHAHA HAHAHAHA HAHAHAHA HAHAHAHA HAHAHAHA HAHAHAHA HAHAHAHA HAHAHAHA HAHAHAHA @WilliamTurton pic.twitter.com/MAJ5EfxXoq — Best Mom Eva (@mombot) May 27, 2018

congrats to Elon for starting rich people gamergate https://t.co/KBTezzF2Ii — William Turton (@WilliamTurton) May 27, 2018

Concerned about where this is going. https://t.co/5RLnlpyxsP — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) May 27, 2018

Foreign Policy Executive Editor Sharon Weinberger also attempted to discredit Musk by claiming he had requested the ability “to review all articles prior to publication” after she visited a SpaceX facility, prompting Musk to reply, “Disclosing classified US missile technology to hostile nations would violate ITAR law & land you in jail. I didn’t review it, but my team did. Obviously nobody cared about what your article said. Please.”

I was once invited to visit SpaceX's facility on Kwajalein. Following interviews, I was told @elonmusk had to review all articles prior to publication. I explained journalism doesn't work that way. His current tweets come as no surprise. — Sharon Weinberger (@weinbergersa) May 24, 2018

Wow, you’re ignorant. Don’t remember you, but disclosing classified US missile technology to hostile nations would violate ITAR law & land you in jail. I didn’t review it, but my team did. Obviously nobody cared about what your article said. Please. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 24, 2018

In an article, BuzzFeed Editor-In-Chief Ben Smith claimed Musk’s criticism of the media shows “how little the tech barons shaping the new ways we live and consume information understand about journalism.”

Vice News writer Eve Peyser, Independent Journal Review Editor Josh Billinson, and BuzzFeed UK Editor-In-Chief Janine Gibson all praised the article

glad that @BuzzFeedBen is here to set the tweeting tech billionaire straight https://t.co/57MHRLbz2D — eve peyser (@evepeyser) May 24, 2018

.@BuzzFeedBen: "Musk may be trying to ape Trump’s tactics, but his absurd charge … reveals something different: how little the tech barons shaping the new ways we live and consume information understand about journalism." https://t.co/0EOjEneqlf — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) May 24, 2018

"I’d list sloth and pride as journalists’ weaknesses", writes my boss over the water who clearly has no idea how much we drink https://t.co/ZPr5rabjgj via @buzzfeedben — Janine Gibson (@janinegibson) May 25, 2018

The New York Times, Newsweek, Slate, and Gizmodo also published negative articles about Musk following his tweets.

He is prone to unhinged Twitter eruptions. He can’t handle criticism. He scolds the news media for its purported dishonesty and threatens to create a Soviet-like apparatus to keep tabs on it. I speak of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. https://t.co/TCaDCs45Vn — Bret Stephens (@BretStephensNYT) May 26, 2018

Elon Musk Promotes Site With Alleged Sex Cult Ties Days After Attacking Media https://t.co/TkZ1JW8lxZ pic.twitter.com/wqdjBinyMs — Newsweek (@Newsweek) May 28, 2018

Elon Musk goes to war with the mediahttps://t.co/cJLwjAr3Yc pic.twitter.com/HImTJSUz6d — Newsweek (@Newsweek) May 28, 2018

Elon Musk’s crusade for media accountability lasted three whole days before he recommended a news site affiliated with a suspected sex cult: https://t.co/3uWNrkiACi pic.twitter.com/VX1eYXFqQc — Slate (@Slate) May 28, 2018

Elon Musk's idea of 'excellent' journalism comes from an alleged sex culthttps://t.co/Bsru7aOpJj pic.twitter.com/TGqT3qAJf8 — Gizmodo (@Gizmodo) May 27, 2018

Elon Musk’s company, Tesla, has been plagued with problems and bad press recently, including bets against the company by investors, shareholder dissatisfaction, and problems with the new Tesla Model 3. If Musk wants to draw attention away from problems at his company, the mainstream media are playing right into his hands.