Report: Twitter Apologizes for Restricting User Who Criticized Hamas

Twitter has apologized for restricting the account of a user who criticized the Palestinian Islamic fundamentalist group Hamas.

Brian Luedke, a registered nurse based out of Northern Virginia, was suspended from Twitter recently over his criticism of Islamic fundamentalist group Hamas. In his tweets, Luedke criticised the media for failing to accurately portray the violent acts of Hamas, instead representing them as “sign-carrying flower children who merely want to sing Kumbaya and dance.” Some of the tweets that resulted in Luedke’s account being locked can be seen below:

The Daily Caller reached out to Twitter for comment on Luedke’s account lock, a Twitter spokesperson stated: “The account was not suspended but placed in a temporarily locked state until it deleted the Tweet. This was our mistake and has been communicated to the account owner.”

Luedke was not convinced by the social media company’s explanation saying: “I do not believe it was a ‘mistake’ in the sense that someone randomly hit the wrong button,” Luedke told The Daily Caller. “I strongly suspect it was a mistake in the sense that they have a staff who belong to the extreme-Left and are encouraged to limit alternative viewpoints without banning conservatives outright, which would simply create demand for a competitor, and in this case they looked at the tweets and realized they would lose the P.R. battle.”

Luedke hypothesized as to why his tweets were singled out saying: “I can only conjecture that the Leftist functionaries at Twitter were incensed by my mentioning of ‘rapist’ in conjunction with ‘Islamist,’ since that is a theme that they are particularly eager to suppress, although obviously there is ample objective evidence linking radical Islam with the subjugation and exploitation of women.” He continued: “I was shocked to see I had been suspended. I was clearly, specifically referring to an extremist jihadi terror group, not making drunken statements about ‘all Muslims.'”

Twitter has a history of banning conservatives on their platform, in an exposé by investigative journalist group Project Veritas a former Twitter engineer stated that the company bans accounts that show interest in “God, guns, and America.” Twitter direct messaging engineer Pranay Singh stated: “Just go to a random [Trump] tweet and just look at the followers. They’ll all be like, guns, God, ‘Merica, and with the American flag and the cross,” declared Sing. “Like, who says that? Who talks like that? It’s for sure a bot.”