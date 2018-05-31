VIDEO: 8-Year-Old Boy Stops Traffic to Help Elderly Woman Walk Up Steps

An eight-year-old boy in Georgia halted traffic to ensure that an elderly woman struggling with a walker could make it up the stairs, according to a video of the encounter.

The video shows the boy, Maurice Adams Jr., placing his arm around the woman and picking up her walker for each step until she made it to the top of the stairs. When they finished their uphill climb, the boy hugged the woman before running back to his mother’s car.

The boy and his family did not realize it at the time, but a stranger had secretly filmed the boy’s good deed and posted it on social media.

Riley Duncan, the person who filmed the video, shared it on a community Facebook page Tuesday and got an overwhelming response. As of Thursday afternoon, Duncan’s video has been shared more than 19,000 times on Facebook.

“Thank you God for our youth,” the video’s caption reads.

Once the video went viral, someone connected Duncan with the boy’s mother, Contrica Hill, CBS News reported. When Hill told Duncan about her son, Duncan said he wanted to meet Maurice and give him $100 for his selfless act.