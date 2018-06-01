Google Blames Wikipedia for GOP ‘Nazi’ Label

Google blamed “vandalism” at Wikipedia for inaccurate search results on their platform, which claimed the California GOP promotes Nazism, however Google failed to note that they prioritize results from Wikipedia as an authoritative source of information.

“We have systems in place that catch vandalism before it impacts search results, but occasionally errors get through, and that’s what happened here,” claimed Google in a statement. “This would have been fixed systematically once we processed the removal from Wikipedia, but when we noticed the vandalism we worked quickly to accelerate this process to remove the erroneous information.”

Despite Google’s efforts to shift the blame onto Wikipedia’s often far-from-accurate information, Google prioritizes results from the site on their search engine, frequently placing Wikipedia information at the top of the page as an authoritative source.

As seen in the screenshot above, Google promotes Wikipedia information in a special box, which is featured at the top-right of the page for most searches, despite the fact that anyone can edit a Wikipedia page — with the site frequently displaying “vandalism” in the form of intentionally incorrect information.

Wikipedia has previously buried controversies surrounding CNN, downplayed Antifa violence, and removed the Orlando Pulse nightclub shooting from a list of “Islamist Terrorist Attacks.”

The website also features a number of politically biased pages, including the page for consumer revolt movement GamerGate and Breitbart News.