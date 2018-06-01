Susan Rice’s Son Is the President of Stanford’s College Republicans

Susan Rice, the former national security advisor under President Barack Obama, has an up and coming conservative activist in her immediate family.

According to a Fox News report, Susan Rice’s son is the President of Stanford University’s College Republicans chapter. John David Rice-Cameron told reporters this week that he is distancing himself from his mother’s political views. He added that he is determined to “Make Stanford Great Again.”

“My mother and I have a great relationship, and my mother believes strongly in the free and respectful exchange of ideas,” Rice-Cameron said. “We disagree on most of the standard Republican-Democrat disagreements. However, we agree that America is the greatest nation the world has ever seen, and thus, we believe that America has an important role to play as a force for liberty and justice on the world stage.”

“This worldview and these principles compel me to promote conservative ideas at Stanford, and beyond,” Rice-Cameron added. “I’m driven by a fundamental sense of urgency over the fact that Americans are slowly losing their liberty, and I believe that liberty is being valued less and less. I want to turn the tide, and college campuses are crucial to doing so.”

Rice-Cameron explained that his mother’s emphasis on open and free debate is what led him on his path to conservatism.

Rice was a controversial member of the Obama administration for her role in the 2012 attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi. She came under substantial criticism after she tried to blame the Benghazi attack on an offensive YouTube video.