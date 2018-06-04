Anti-Extremist Muslim Imam Tawhidi Banned From Facebook After Mocking Hamas

Facebook banned anti-extremist Australian Imam Mohammad Tawhidi after he sarcastically mocked Hamas in a post.

Imam Tawhidi has built a following online as the “Imam of Peace,” a critic of extremist Islam and their allies on the political left, as well as a critic of the mainstream media for their overly-sympathetic coverage of radical Islam. He frequently holds dialogues with critics of Islam on the right, including Tommy Robinson.

Tawhidi says his Facebook page has been unpublished after he made a post mocking the terrorist group Hamas, and speaking in sarcastic terms about “peaceful Palestinian protests.”

.@facebook has blocked my profile and unpublished my Fan page because I spoke sarcastically of terrorist Hamas and called them a ‘Global Charity Organisation’ after launching a missile into a Jewish kindergarten. Judge for yourself. pic.twitter.com/6nE7XNuDmK — Imam Tawhidi (@Imamofpeace) June 4, 2018

Breitbart News has reached out to Facebook for comment.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter, Gab.ai and add him on Facebook. Email tips and suggestions to allumbokhari@protonmail.com.