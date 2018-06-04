Democrat Rep: Mark Zuckerberg Lied to Congress

Democrat congressman Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) accused Mark Zuckerberg of lying to Congress following news that Facebook gave device makers “broad access” to user data.

Rep. Cicilline said that Zuckerberg needs to be “held accountable” for his actions, and called for the latest data scandal to be investigated.

Sure looks like Zuckerberg lied to Congress about whether users have “complete control” over who sees our data on Facebook. This needs to be investigated and the people responsible need to be held accountable. https://t.co/rshBsxy32G — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) June 4, 2018

Facebook has been in the spotlight for the twin issues of user privacy, which was heavily compromised — with Facebook’s alleged support — by the Obama campaign in 2012, and political censorship, which Republican lawmakers are paying increasing attention to as Facebook biases its algorithms against conservative news.

