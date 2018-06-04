Democrat Rep: Mark Zuckerberg Lied to Congress

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a joint hearing of the US Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee and Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill, April 10, 2018 in Washington, DC. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

Democrat congressman Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) accused Mark Zuckerberg of lying to Congress following news that Facebook gave device makers “broad access” to user data.

Rep. Cicilline said that Zuckerberg needs to be “held accountable” for his actions, and called for the latest data scandal to be investigated.

Facebook has been in the spotlight for the twin issues of user privacy, which was heavily compromised — with Facebook’s alleged support — by the Obama campaign in 2012, and political censorship, which Republican lawmakers are paying increasing attention to as Facebook biases its algorithms against conservative news.

