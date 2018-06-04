Devin Nunes Attacks Twitter for Censoring Drudge Report

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) attacked Twitter on Sunday for censoring the Drudge Report.

Nunes appeared on Fox News to discuss bias against conservatives by the Silicon Valley masters of the universe. “I think what the American people need to understand is that there is bias against conservatives and Republicans all across this country, and now as you see things, it’s always been there with newspapers and television, but now as you see it getting into the Internet… It’s one of the challenges we have with Millennials,” Nunes declared, before referencing the incident where Google Search listed “Nazism” as one of the ideologies of the California GOP.

“If someone types in ‘Republican,’ and up comes ‘Nazi,’ well no one wants to be affiliated with Nazis,” he proclaimed. “So this is one of the challenges we’re having with Millennials.”

Nunes then accused Twitter of censoring the Drudge report by placing “sensitive content” warnings over the site’s tweets — a practice which has been used against the Drudge Report since early 2017.

“I just looked on Twitter. Drudge, the Drudge Report, is being censored today, so for the last three or four days I haven’t been able to get on the Drudge Report because it’s being censored on Twitter,” Nunes concluded. “This censorship of conservatives and Republicans and conservative values, continues in this country, and here in California we’re on the front lines.”