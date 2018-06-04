Michigan State University Health Physicist Charged with Bestiality

Michigan State University health physicist Joseph Hattey has been charged with bestiality with a dog, according to the Michigan attorney general’s office.

Adding to a string of sex crimes at Michigan State University, 51-year-old health physicist Joseph Hattey was charged this week with two counts of committing a crime against nature (bestiality). This comes in the aftermath of sexual misconduct investigations into two major Michigan State staff members. Dr. Larry Nassar, who sexually abused over 200 young female gymnasts, was sentenced to 4o to 125 years in prison. In April, former Michigan State University Dean William Strampel was arrested on sexual assault charges.

A local Fox affiliate reported that Hattey is accused of sexual acts with a Bassett hound including penetration with his genitals and hand. According to the report, the acts were unrelated to Michigan State University and did not take place on campus. The dog is currently in being held by the local animal control office.

In a statement, a Michigan State University spokesperson clarified Hattey’s role at the university and announced that he has been placed on administrative suspension.

Michigan State University was informed by the MSU Police Department on April 17 of a criminal investigation against Joseph Hattey, a health physicist with the Environmental Health and Safety Unit (note this position does not work with students, patients or animals). Hattey was immediately put on administrative suspension, pending the investigation. The university has been and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement officials on this matter. MSUPD is providing digital forensic support in the investigation.

Hattey faces up to 15 years in prison if he is convicted of the charges.