Woman Causes Uproar with Boob Flash on Google Maps

The Internet was riled this week when users began noticing that a woman posted a video to Google Maps featuring the unexpected topography of her naked breast.

The eighteen-second clip on Google Maps shows a woman looking around, giving a sly smile, then walking up to the camera and pulling down her loose top to expose her breast, according to The Sun.

The short clip was filmed in a remote area of Pingtung County, Taiwan, by someone who many users have guessed is a local guide. Guides are people who have official rights to post to Google’s mapping service.

Many users who were amused by the clip noted how they were suddenly quite interested in visiting the remote Taiwanese area.

“I’ve never thought about going there, but now I want to. It definitely seems like a lively area,” one Google visitor joked.

Google’s terms of service, though, ostensibly deny users the right to post nude, explicit, or pornographic images to the service. Indeed, after the Internet exploded over the clip, Google removed the video.

Google said it was investigating to find out how the clip was uploaded in the first place. The Internet giant also said it would look into ways to prevent a repeat of the incident.

