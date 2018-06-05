‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Actress Kelly Marie Tran Leaves Instagram Following ‘Harassment’

Star Wars: The Last Jedi actress Kelly Marie Tran deleted all of her posts on Instagram following alleged harassment from Star Wars fans who did not like Tran’s character in the movie.

Star Wars Facts, a popular Twitter account, claimed Tran had deleted the posts “due to months of harassment.”

Kelly Marie Tran has deleted all the posts off her Instagram due to months of harassment she has received for her character Rose in #TheLastJedi pic.twitter.com/ipxdbDH30C — Star Wars Facts (@SWTweets) June 5, 2018

According to the Wrap, the actress received “months of racist trolling,” including an incident where her name on an online Star Wars encyclopedia was changed to “Ching Chong Wing Tong.”

Though Tran’s Instagram account, which has nearly 200,000 followers, is still online, there are currently no posts.

Dozens of accounts expressed support for Tran, while some even blamed her departure from Instagram on “white men.”

Men are horrible. Like for real. These entitled ass Star Wars bros really are the scum of the Earth. So mad that someone else is getting a some shine outside of the typical white man focused storylines. Fucking losers. https://t.co/24tvBMLNy5 — M’BlockU (@rodimusprime) June 5, 2018

I was lucky enough to meet Kelly Marie Tran briefly, and she was incredibly nice to a comics writer who may have been geeking out a bit too much. It's fine to not like fictional characters. It's not fine to harass actual human people. https://t.co/sti2my7zdD — Jody Houser ✒️🗯️🎲 (@Jody_Houser) June 5, 2018

If you followed Kelly Marie Tran on instagram then you know she has been one of the loveliest and most positive souls on the goddamn internet in the past year and I will FIGHT every last person who hurt her https://t.co/WDP6j2HM5N — Sarah Dollard (@snazdoll) June 5, 2018

Y'all some fucking dickheads man. https://t.co/peato2V9Wz — Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) June 5, 2018

This is just like the time a bunch of us didn't like Attack of the Clones and we went home and enjoyed other things because it's not that big of a fucking deal https://t.co/MlEG8lB3Sh — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) June 5, 2018

My son's favourite character in #TheLastJedi.

Will never understand any fans who watch these films and end up acting like Sith. https://t.co/dx4lEBs4Qs — Tom Taylor (@TomTaylorMade) June 5, 2018

I know I've RTed this once already, but I'm steaming about this. Kelly Marie Tran is, by all accounts, a lovely person. What kind of louse harrasses a jobbing actor because of some space opera movie? What kind of shit-heel places their fandom above their basic humanity? https://t.co/bo6DYBTacc — Jonathan L. Howard (@JonathanLHoward) June 5, 2018

Imagine being so utterly entitled and bigoted that you dog-pile on an actress from a movie you didn’t like and force her off a social media platform. No matter what you think of #TheLastJedi or new #starWars in general, this is immature, unacceptable behavior. Grow up, people. https://t.co/kb9yXetsrn — Aaron Mahnke (@amahnke) June 5, 2018

I didn't expect this……. why people hurt others?

Sad… May the force be with you.#ILoveStarWars #MayTheForceBeWithYou https://t.co/9n8PCTCcZg — HidetakaSwerySuehiro (@Swery65) June 5, 2018

Racist, sexist people are so mediocre and cowardly that this is the only way they can function — attacking better people en masse just so they can feel powerful for 10 seconds when those people walk away. Then they realize they're still nothing, & look for the next target. https://t.co/F3rDTSggzu — N. K. Jemisin (@nkjemisin) June 5, 2018