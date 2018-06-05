‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Actress Kelly Marie Tran Leaves Instagram Following ‘Harassment’

Kelly Marie Tran played Rose Tico in 'The Last Jedi,' alongside John Boyega as Finn. (Disney/Lucasfilm)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi actress Kelly Marie Tran deleted all of her posts on Instagram following alleged harassment from Star Wars fans who did not like Tran’s character in the movie.

Star Wars Facts, a popular Twitter account, claimed Tran had deleted the posts “due to months of harassment.”

According to the Wrap, the actress received “months of racist trolling,” including an incident where her name on an online Star Wars encyclopedia was changed to “Ching Chong Wing Tong.”

Though Tran’s Instagram account, which has nearly 200,000 followers, is still online, there are currently no posts.

Dozens of accounts expressed support for Tran, while some even blamed her departure from Instagram on “white men.”

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington, or like his page at Facebook.

.