IHOP Announces Name Change to ‘IHOb’

The International House of Pancakes announced on Twitter Tuesday that it will soon flip the "P" in its name to a "B". Just what does the "B" in IHOB stand for? The company's tweet indicates it will reveal the answer on Monday, June 11. IHOP's Twitter account is all abuzz …
The International House of Pancakes (IHOP) is getting a branding makeover after 60 years of being in the pancake business.

“For 60 pancakin’ years, we’ve been IHOP. Now, we’re flippin’ our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18. #IHOb,” the restaurant chain tweeted Monday.

After the pancake chain’s tweet about the proposed name change went viral, IHOP capitalized on the buzz by tweeting out a poll asking social media users what the pancake chain’s new name should be.

Although the chain allowed people to vote for four choices: bacon, barnacles, butternut squash, and biscuits, Twitter users weighed in with other suggestions.

One user may have guessed the company’s potential name change, setting off speculation that the letter “b” obviously “stands for breakfast.”

Stephanie Peterson, a spokesperson for IHOP, said that the company’s name change “is not a joke” but did not give any clues pointing to the chain’s new name.

“Right now, we’re keeping mum on the extent of the name change, but I can tell you that it’s tied to news we’ll be making on Monday and reflects how serious we are about a new launch for the brand,” Peterson told Fox News on Tuesday.

IHOP’s parent company, Dine Brands Global, recently underwent a name change in February from Dine Equity, the New York Post reported.

