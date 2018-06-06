IHOP Announces Name Change to ‘IHOb’

The International House of Pancakes (IHOP) is getting a branding makeover after 60 years of being in the pancake business.

For 60 pancakin’ years, we’ve been IHOP. Now, we’re flippin’ our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18. #IHOb pic.twitter.com/evSxKV3QmT — IHOP (@IHOP) June 4, 2018

“For 60 pancakin’ years, we’ve been IHOP. Now, we’re flippin’ our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18. # IHOb,” the restaurant chain tweeted Monday.

After the pancake chain’s tweet about the proposed name change went viral, IHOP capitalized on the buzz by tweeting out a poll asking social media users what the pancake chain’s new name should be.

Although the chain allowed people to vote for four choices: bacon, barnacles, butternut squash, and biscuits, Twitter users weighed in with other suggestions.

Blueberries, bacon, breakfast… There are so many possi-b-ilities ὄ — IHOP (@IHOP) June 5, 2018

Nope, keep guessing! — IHOP (@IHOP) June 4, 2018

One user may have guessed the company’s potential name change, setting off speculation that the letter “b” obviously “stands for breakfast.”

o-b-viously you should come back on 6/11 to see what it's gonna b ὄ — IHOP (@IHOP) June 5, 2018

Stephanie Peterson, a spokesperson for IHOP, said that the company’s name change “is not a joke” but did not give any clues pointing to the chain’s new name.

“Right now, we’re keeping mum on the extent of the name change, but I can tell you that it’s tied to news we’ll be making on Monday and reflects how serious we are about a new launch for the brand,” Peterson told Fox News on Tuesday.

IHOP’s parent company, Dine Brands Global, recently underwent a name change in February from Dine Equity, the New York Post reported.