Google Removes Egg from Salad Emoji to Promote ‘Inclusion and Diversity’

Google has removed the image of an egg from their salad emoji in an effort to make it vegan and promote “inclusion and diversity.”

According to the Independent, the egg was removed “so that it’s suitable for vegans,” and promotes “inclusivity among the plethora of smartphone users.”

There's big talk about inclusion and diversity at Google so if you need any evidence of Google is making this priority may I direct your attention to the emoji— we've removed the egg in Android P beta 2, making this a more inclusive vegan salad. pic.twitter.com/kzHY0A9ZjG — Jennifer 💩🌪️ (@jenniferdaniel) June 6, 2018

The change was just one of many to Google’s emoji database, with other changes making emojis less angry and more gender neutral.

Google now allows gender-neutral family emojis.

Google has new "gender-neutral" emoji and let me tell you I do not envy the designer who had to try and come up with a gender-neutral hairstyle. pic.twitter.com/sLAiNAPhRM — Laurie Voss (@seldo) June 7, 2018

“In the current Android Beta only two emojis take on this nonbinary appearance, however it appears to be a nod from Google that we might see more of this in future releases,” claimed Emojipedia.

The dagger emoji has been changed to a blue ice-style dagger with sparkles and gems, the goat emoji has been made to have a “less aggressive appearance,” and the pistol emoji has been changed into an orange water pistol.

Redhead emojis and emojis with more varied hairstyles have also been added.

In 2016, Apple replaced their pistol emoji with a water pistol following a campaign from anti-gun activists, while Google, Facebook, Apple, and Microsoft all banned a rifle emoji.

Google’s previous attempts to create more “inclusion and diversity” in emojis involved thirteen new emoji designs “highlighting the diversity of women’s careers and empowering girls everywhere.”