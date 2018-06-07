Harlem Shake Diner Owners Shut Down Rutgers Professor’s Anti-White Facebook Rant

Rutgers Professor James Livingston went on an unusual Facebook rant this week about poorly behaved white children at a New York City diner. But the owners of the Harlem Shake diner fired back, calling his rant “racist.”

“OK, officially, I now hate white people,” Livingston, who teaches history at Rutgers University, wrote on Facebook this week. “I am a white people [sic], for God’s sake, but can we keep them — us — us out of my neighborhood? I just went to Harlem Shake on 124 and Lenox for a classic burger to go, that would [be] my dinner, and the place is overrun with little Caucasian a**holes who know their parents will approve of anything they do.”

“Slide around the floor, you little s***head, sing loudly, you moron. Do what you want, nobody here is gonna restrict your right to be white,” he added.

Livingston was writing about his experience at the Harlem Shake diner in New York City. The post, which was seemingly deleted as a violation of Facebook’s standards, earned Livington the ire of Americans around the country.

But Livingston wasn’t done there. After receiving dozens of angry emails, he wrote another post in which he suggested that Caucasians be “remand(ed) to the suburbs.” “I just don’t want little Caucasians overrunning my life, as they did last night,” he wrote in a separate post. “Please God, remand them to the suburbs, where they and their parents can colonize every restaurant, all the while pretending that the idiotic indulgence of their privilege signifies cosmopolitan — you know, as in sophisticated ‘European’ — commitments.”

In an interesting turn of events, Harlem Shake owners Jelena Pasic and Dardra Coaxum condemned Livington’s post.

“For five years and counting, we built our business on a prerogative [of] cherishing diversity within our ownership, staff and customers in our beloved Harlem COMMUNITY. We refuse to be sucked into your racist rants, so if you wish to name drop, please use names of those with similar views,” the diner’s owners said in an interview.

“We ask that our name is removed from your rant because we do not want to have anything to do with you,” the women continued. “And yeah, we ask that you get your burgers somewhere else. We do not tolerate ‘racism’ either. We thrive on equality and fairness and have full intentions to keep it that way!”

In December, Rutgers was forced to discipline Professor Michael Chikindas for a series of anti-semitic writings. Chikindas had used his Facebook page question to question the number of deaths in the Holocaust. “These Jewish “motherf*ckers do not control me,” Chikindas wrote in another post. They can go and f*ck each other in their fat a****,” he wrote in another post. He also allegedly posted various anti-semitic cartoons.

As a result of his conduct, Chikindas was removed from his leadership role at the university and made to teach only non-mandatory elective courses.