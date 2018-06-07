Report: Amazon, Facebook, Google, Twitter All Work with Far-Left SPLC

Amazon, Facebook, Google, and Twitter all work with the far-left Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), according to a new report.

According to the Daily Caller, Amazon gives the SPLC “broad policing power” over its Smile charity program, which allows customers on the platform to send 0.5 percent of their purchases to a charity of their choice.

“Only one participant in the program, the SPLC, gets to determine which other groups are allowed to join it”, the Caller reported.

As previously reported, Google also uses the far-left group as a “trusted flagger” to censor content on YouTube. The group is also a member of Twitter’s “Trust and Safety Council”, which advises the company on keeping “hate and harassment” off the platform.

Facebook also confirmed to the Caller that they work with the SPLC, although a representative from the company emphasized that the platform’s definition of “hate speech” is different to that of the far-left group.

The SPLC receives criticism from across the political spectrum for its smearing of conservative and centrist individuals and organizations. Last year, the Muslim anti-extremism campaigner Maajid Nawaz sued the organization after it branded him an “anti-Muslim extremist.” The group applied the same label to Ayaan Hirsi Ali, a former Muslim who now criticizes the religion.

Conservative groups, like the Alliance Defending Freedom, also face regular smears by the SPLC. As a result, they are barred from Amazon’s charity program.

