Gaming Platform ‘Steam’ to Become Open Market, Prompting Attacks from SJW Media

Dominant PC gaming platform Steam received mass criticism from social justice news outlets after it announced the platform would end curation and censorship, and become an open market.

The platform announced this week that they would stop curating games and would instead allow all games to be sold on the platform — unless they were illegal or “trolling.”

As reported by One Angry Gamer, “a string of articles from many members of the GameJournoPros – the same group that smeared the consumer revolt #GamerGate back in 2014 – have all come out in timely succession to castigate Valve over the decision.”

In an article for Kotaku, the left-wing gaming news outlet from Gawker Media, journalist Nathan Grayson called Steam’s decision “irresponsible,” and claimed, “There is no good outcome here.”

Engadget claimed, “This is pretty much Valve giving up and washing its hands of responsibility,” while Vice’s Patrick Klepek, Polygon’s Ben Kuchera, GamesIndustry.biz’s Brendan Sinclair, Paste’s Garrett Martin, Mashable’s Adam Rosenberg, and polygamous YouTube gaming critic Jim Sterling also criticized Steam, primarily arguing that offensive games would now be more common.

Steam’s new policy was also attacked by indie game platform Itch.io’s founder Leaf Corcoran, who described it as “ridiculous.”

Libertarian magazine Reason celebrated the change, calling Steam’s new policy “amazing” from a “libertarian perspective.”

Since the change, some users have attempted to submit troll games, including AIDS Simulator and GAY Nation — a game where you have to hunt down “any remaining straights” in a world that is almost entirely gay.