Jack Dorsey Apologizes for Eating Chick-fil-A After Twitter Mob Attacks

Dorsey was also attacked by Patreon engineer Erica Joy, who replied, “Please delete this or follow up with how much free advertising you’re going to give GLAAD.”

“On behalf of the whole LGBTQ community, Jack, kindly boost your head out of your ass,” added writer and director Adam Goldman, while Raw Story writer Sarah Burris declared, “mmmmm hate chicken never tasted so homophobic.”

Chick-fil-A, a Christian company, is famously closed on Sundays, while Chick-fil-A CEO Dan T. Cathy has previously been open about his religious stance against gay marriage.

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington, or like his page at Facebook.