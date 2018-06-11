Jack Dorsey Apologizes for Eating Chick-fil-A After Twitter Mob Attacks

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was attacked by a large number of users, including Soledad O’Brien, after he decided to eat at Chick-fil-A during “Pride Month.” He apologized, explaining that he “completely forgot about their background.”
After posting a screenshot showing that he had received a discount from Chick-fil-A, Dorsey was immediately attacked by liberal Twitter users.
Boost @ChickfilA pic.twitter.com/W03oKeGgGT
— jack (@jack) June 10, 2018
“This is an interesting company to boost during Pride month,” complained Soledad O’Brien, prompting Dorsey to apologize by responding, “You’re right. Completely forgot about their background.”
This is an interesting company to boost during Pride month, @jack https://t.co/Wmhq6Obrp1
— Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) June 10, 2018
You’re right. Completely forgot about their background
— jack (@jack) June 10, 2018
Dorsey was also attacked by Patreon engineer Erica Joy, who replied, “Please delete this or follow up with how much free advertising you’re going to give GLAAD.”
Please delete this or follow up with how much free advertising you're going to give GLAAD.
— EricaJoy (@EricaJoy) June 10, 2018
“On behalf of the whole LGBTQ community, Jack, kindly boost your head out of your ass,” added writer and director Adam Goldman, while Raw Story writer Sarah Burris declared, “mmmmm hate chicken never tasted so homophobic.”
On behalf of the whole LGBTQ community, Jack, kindly boost your head out of your ass.
— Adam Goldman (@theadamgoldman) June 10, 2018
mmmmm hate chicken never tasted so homophobic.
— Sarah Burris (@SarahBurris) June 10, 2018
Chick-fil-A, a Christian company, is famously closed on Sundays, while Chick-fil-A CEO Dan T. Cathy has previously been open about his religious stance against gay marriage.
