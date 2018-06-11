‘The Wire’ Creator David Simon Banned from Twitter After Wishing Death to Trump Supporter

David Simon, the television writer and producer who created HBO’s The Wire and The Deuce, was locked out of his Twitter account after he graphically told a Trump supporter to die — prompting him to tell Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to die too.

Simon, who told the Trump supporter, “You should die of a slow moving veneral rash that settles in your lying throat,” was locked out of his account shortly after.

However, in a post on his website, Simon claimed he did not regret the tweet, and continued to tell Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to also “Die of boils.”

“I have been banned from Twitter, and as I am at this moment indifferent to removing the tweets they insist are violative of their rules, it is unclear when I will return to that framework,” Simon announced. “So I’m hoping that if I post anything remotely meaningful about Tony [Bourdain], others will do me the favor of linking it beyond this digital cul de sac.”

“Suffice to say that while you can arrive on Twitter and disseminate the untethered and anti-human opinion that mothers who have their children kidnapped and held incommunicado from them at the American border are criminals — and both mother and child deserve that fate — or that 14-year-old boys who survive the Holocaust are guilty of betraying fellow Jews when there is no evidence of such, you CANNOT wish that the people who traffic in such vile shit should crawl off and die of a fulminant venereal rash,” he continued. “Slander is cool, brutality is acceptable. But the hyperbolic and comic hope that a just god might smite the slanderer or brutalizer with a deadly skin disorder is somehow beyond the pale. Die of boils, @jack.”

Simon concluded by claiming Twitter’s “standards in this instance are exactly indicative of why social media — and Twitter specifically — is complicit in transforming our national agora into a haven for lies, disinformation and the politics of totalitarian extremity.”

“The real profanity and disease on the internet is untouched, while you police decorum,” the writer proclaimed.

On Saturday, during a panel at ATX TV Festival, Simon again doubled down on his comments.

“The truth is, I’m going to get back on and I’m going to basically say all the same things that I got thrown off,” declared Simon. “I was saying to Jack Dorsey, tweeting at Jack Dorsey the exact same language on the premise of telling someone they can drop dead is not harassment. I have no control over mortality of other human beings, I’m not doxing anybody. So I’m just going to say really, for your policies, you should drop dead.”

“I’m going to use all the same language that got me banned and then I’ll be banned again,” he predicted. “I think it actually might be healthy for me. Just keep myself banned.”

In their own statement, Twitter mentioned that “it’s against the Twitter Rules to engage in the targeted harassment of someone, or incite other people to do so. We consider abusive behavior an attempt to harass, intimidate, or silence someone else’s voice.”