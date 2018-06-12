Ajit Pai: FCC’s ‘Restoring Internet Freedom Order’ Will Make Web Free and Open

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Ajit Pai claimed on Sunday that his agency’s Restoring Internet Freedom Order would make the Internet free, open, and fast following the repeal of net neutrality.

“I support a free and open internet. The internet should be an open platform where you are free to go where you want, and say and do what you want, without having to ask anyone’s permission. And under the Federal Communications Commission’s Restoring Internet Freedom Order, which takes effect Monday, the internet will be just such an open platform,” declared Pai in an article. “Our framework will protect consumers and promote better, faster internet access and more competition.”

Pai added that he has empowered the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to police internet service providers “for anticompetitive acts and unfair or deceptive practices,” and that under the FCC’s Restoring Internet Freedom Order, “internet service providers must make public more information about their network management practices.”

“They are required to make this information available either on their own website or on the FCC’s website. This information will allow consumers to make an informed decision about which internet service provider is best for them and give entrepreneurs the information they need as they develop new products and services,” Pai explained. “Our transparency rule will also help ensure that any problematic conduct by internet service providers is quickly identified and corrected.”

Pai concluded by claiming that the order “will both protect the free and open internet and deliver more digital opportunity to more Americans,” delivering “better, faster, cheaper internet access for American consumers who are in control of their own online experience.”