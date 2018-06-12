Rutgers Professor Suspended from Facebook and Twitter for Anti-White Rant

Rutgers Professor James Livingston was banned from two major social media platforms after stories about his unusual anti-white rant went viral last month.

“OK, officially, I now hate white people,” Livingston wrote in a Facebook rant last month. “I am a white people [sic], for God’s sake, but can we keep them — us — us out of my neighborhood? I just went to Harlem Shake on 124 and Lenox for a Classic burger to go, that would [be] my dinner, and the place is overrun with little Caucasian a**holes who know their parents will approve of anything they do. Slide around the floor, you little s**thead, sing loudly, you moron. Do what you want, nobody here is gonna restrict your right to be white.”

As a result of the post, Livingston was temporarily suspended from Facebook. Livingston confirmed his suspension in a Facebook post on June 10. “Am I back? Yes, my exile from Facebook ended last night at 10:30 Central Time. It lasted for nine days. See you later,” Livingston wrote.

A search for Livingston’s Twitter account reveals that it has also been suspended. Livingston has yet to comment on his Twitter suspension.

Livingston, who was writing about his experience at the Harlem Shake diner in the controversial post, was banned from the restaurant by its owners. “We ask that our name is removed from your rant because we do not want to have anything to do with you,” the two owners said in a joint statement. “And yeah, we ask that you get your burgers somewhere else. We do not tolerate ‘racism’ either. We thrive on equality and fairness and have full intentions to keep it that way!”

It’s been a busy few months for bigots in academia. Last week, Northeastern professor Suzanna Danuta Walters published a Washington Post column that argued for the adoption of a universal hatred of men. The column, which was appropriately titled “Why Can’t We Hate Men?” has been widely criticized on social media.