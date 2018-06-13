Babylon Bee Founder: A ‘Small Group’ of Anti-Conservatives Control Tech

Adam Ford, the creator of Christian satire website the Babylon Bee, published an article warning against the power of Big Tech, explaining how a “small group” of anti-conservatives who control social media nearly destroyed his business.

“I believe the most pressing and grave danger is the centralized control of information by a handful of far-left tech moguls,” declared Ford in an article for the American Conservative. “My career as a Facebook-focused content creator — first my comics at Adam4d.com, which allowed me to quit my job, and then at The Babylon Bee, which I founded in March 2016 and sold a month ago —has led me to this conclusion.”

“The first hint I got that something troubling was afoot was in November 2015, the first time Facebook pulled something I made off of their platform. I’m just a Bible-believing Christian saying normal Christian things, and this comic I posted was no different,” he expressed, detailing how a Christian comic about homosexuality was quickly removed, and Ford was forced to read through Facebook’s community guidelines.

“What choice did I have? This was less than a year after I had quit my job of nine years, with three small children at home, to create content full-time. We were struggling to get by. The majority of my traffic came through Facebook. And they said ‘agree or goodbye,'” continued Ford, before explaining how Facebook nearly destroyed his business again when they threatened him for publishing “fake news” — a satirical article about how CNN has been putting news in a washing machine to “spin” it.

“The Facebook judge informed me that if it happened again our very popular page would be snuffed out and demonetized,” Ford proclaimed, adding that it was only after conservative journalists started to reach out to Facebook for comment that the error was corrected, and they promised not to sanction Ford’s page.

“A small group of people who are hostile toward Christianity and conservatism are in control of those magical machines in our pockets that offer answers to all of our questions,” concluded Ford. “We should be disturbed by privacy abuses. We should be concerned about the long-term effects of addictive phone and social media use. But the clear and present danger of the Google and Facebook Information Duopoly should be enough for us to make changes—right now.”

You can read the full article at the American Conservative.