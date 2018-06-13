Raccoon Captivates Social Media with Successful Skyscraper Climb

A daring raccoon captured the hearts of many social media users around the world as he climbed a skyscraper in St. Paul, Minnesota, and lived to tell the tale.

My picture from the 13th floor around noon. Hope he makes it down OK! #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/gfVWysn9iO — Ben (@Johnson88Ben) June 12, 2018

The #mprraccoon is doing a little grooming now that he's a social media star. You know, on a 23rd floor window ledge. @MPRnews pic.twitter.com/pGcwh7OJ6L — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 12, 2018

The furry creature began his harrowing climb after maintenance workers took the animal off the roof of another office building in the city. But the raccoon, who could not be deterred, set its sights on scaling the UBS tower, one of the tallest buildings in St. Paul.

As more people began to see the furry creature’s exploits on social media, one person got creative and started a Twitter account on behalf of the raccoon.

I made a big mistake. #mprraccoon — The MPR Raccoon (@TheStPaulRacco1) June 12, 2018

The account, called “the MPR Raccoon,” quickly gained a following among locals and celebrities alike. The Twitter page had 3,166 followers as of Wednesday.

I'll donate a thousand bucks to the non political charity of choice to anyone who saves this raccoon. I can't handle this. Poor dude. https://t.co/2F5reAKkKa — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 12, 2018

While social media reacted, the city’s mayor urged those concerned about the safety of the animal that the city was working with the building’s owner and maintenance staff to ensure it would be endangered or scared:

Even wild animals know @cityofsaintpaul is a great place to reach for higher heights. We’re working with staff & building owner to find a way to help #MPRraccoon without further endangering it or staff by scaring or making it feel threatened. — Mayor Melvin Carter (@MayorCarter_) June 12, 2018

Despite navigating a 25-story building with no balconies or open windows to latch on to, the raccoon made it to the top at around 2:30 a.m.

I MADE IT!!! I'd like to thank God, the great people of Minnesota and the Wu-Tang Clan. Now someone come get me. I'm on the roof.#mprraccoon #WuTang #MINNESOTA pic.twitter.com/V1HseSwVOV — The MPR Raccoon (@TheStPaulRacco1) June 13, 2018

Laurie Brickley, a spokeswoman for St. Paul’s Department of Safety and Inspections, told the Star Tribune that the animal had been caught in a trap set by animal control officials and the city is making arrangements with Wildlife Management Services to pick up the raccoon.

“I can confirm he made it to the roof and is in the trap,” Brickley said.

UBS Plaza, the building’s management, tweeted a picture of the raccoon Wednesday morning inside the trap eating cat food and waiting to be transported to its next destination.

After a delicious meal of soft cat food, #mprraccoon has been caught and will be picked up by Wildlife Management. Goodbye friend! pic.twitter.com/twcBPpjOQk — UBS Plaza (@ubs_plaza) June 13, 2018