Twitter Removes Louis Farrakhan’s Blue Checkmark, Leaves Hate-Sermon

Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan lost his verified status with Twitter over the weekend after he tweeted out a video about “unmasking the Satanic Jew and the Synagogue of Satan.” The hate-sermon has not been removed by Twitter.

Twitter’s verified status, which is identified with a blue checkmark, is seen by many as a symbol of prestige and popularity. The tweet that reportedly cost Farrakhan his checkmark included a three hour video of a May 27 sermon. The full title is “Thoroughly and completely unmasking the Satanic Jew and the Synagogue of Satan.”

According to the Jerusalem Post:

In [the video that is still up] he speaks about a “system of tricks and lies,” and says that Hollywood’s Jews have forced aspiring actors into anal sex to get parts, and that former president Barack Obama was under “under Jewish influence” when he advocated for same-sex marriage, which Farrakhan deemed “Satanic.” “I wonder, will you recognize Satan? I wonder if you will see the satanic Jew and the synagogue of Satan… because Satan has deceived the whole world,” he said to the crowd he was addressing as they agreed and applauded. “Think about the message that I was blessed by God to give you today. Think about what they [the Jews] are going to say when they have been completely and thoroughly unmasked. Whenever you read that God has told the Jews to hear and obey and they say ‘I hear and I disobey,’ that’s Satan… [the Jews] are openly disobeying God. He [The Jews] will take down the whole world with him.”

The 85-year-old Farrakhan, who has been on Twitter since 2011, is an infamous anti-Semite.

Twitter, a far-left company, has banned and shadow-banned people on the political right over sins such as publishing facts.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.