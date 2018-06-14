Report: Tinder Killers Bought Dismemberment Tools While Victim Was Still Alive

The alleged killers of a woman who they met on a Tinder date bought tools used for her murder and dismemberment while she was still alive, according to a report.

“Aubrey Trail, 51, and Bailey Boswell, 23, were caught on security footage at a Home Depot in Lincoln purchasing the tools hours before 24-year-old Sydney Loofe disappeared,” reported the New York Post.” Loofe vanished following a November 15 date with Boswell, whom she met through the dating app Tinder, according to police.

“Authorities discovered Loofe’s dismembered body Dec. 4 in several garbage bags east of Clay Center,” they continued, adding that Trail and Boswell are currently being charged with murder and “improper disposal of human skeletal remains.”

In 2016, a man was charged after his Tinder date fell 14 floors to her death while attempting to escape him, and in the same year, a man in Mexico City was arrested on suspicion of murder after a girl he’d met on the dating app was found dead and dissolved in a bath of acid.