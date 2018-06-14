University of Pennsylvania Law School Hires ‘Social Justice’ Director

The University of Pennsylvania Law School has announced the hiring of a “Director of Social Justice Programs” this week.

The new leadership role at the law school seems on the face of it to be non-partisan. The director will be responsible for the school’s pro bono work and spring break service trips. “The Director will design and deliver a service-learning curriculum and service-oriented leadership training for the Penn Law community, including pro bono project leaders, student group leaders, and spring break service trip participants,” a Penn spokesperson said.

Emily Sutcliffe, who will take on the role of Director of Social Justice Programs, will have the authority to determine whether or not the position will push a partisan political agenda.

“I have been tremendously enriched and inspired by my work with law students over the past seven years and am eager to further support their various efforts toward fostering justice in the world,” Sutcliffe said in a statement.

Despite the seemingly non-partisan nature of the University of Pennsylvania Law School job, there has been a growing trend of partisan leadership positions on university campuses. Breitbart News reported on May 18 that the University of Michigan’s Diversity Office has a staff of almost 100 employees and a payroll of $11 million.

Breitbart News reported last month that the recently appointed Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion at the public Ohio University will make almost $200,000 per year. Breitbart News reported in November 2016 that the University of Michigan’s chief diversity officer pulls in $385,000 annually, more than double that of the average diversity chief at other public universities around the country. The average annual salary for a chief diversity officer at a public university is a whopping $175,000.