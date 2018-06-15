Facebook to Meet with GOP Officials to Discuss Censorship of Conservatives

Facebook is reportedly set to meet with GOP officials today to discuss the censorship of conservatives across social media platforms.

According to a report from Axios, officials from Facebook are set to meet with GOP leaders today to discuss the issue of censorship of conservatives across social media. While Breitbart News has reported on this issue for years, the topic was brought to the forefront of public debate during Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony before Congress, where he was repeatedly asked about the alleged censorship of political commentary duo Diamond and Silk.

Executives from Facebook will meet with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), RNC chair Ronna McDaniel, and President Trump’s reelection campaign manager Brad Parscale. The meeting is reportedly in response to a letter that McDaniel sent Parscale in May which claimed that “Facebook and Twitter operate in liberal corporate cultures,” and asked that there be some sort of protections put in place to guard against “bias against conservative content.”

We won’t tolerate bias toward conservatives or @realDonaldTrump supporters. We’re standing up for you and demanding answers. @GOPChairwoman and I have sent the following letter to @facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and @Twitter’s @jack Dorsey. #StopTheBias pic.twitter.com/Poz0Dne9i7 — Brad Parscale (@parscale) May 24, 2018

A source close to House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said: “McCarthy has been speaking out on the issue of conservative censorship online. … [The] meeting is an opportunity for McCarthy and Brad and Ronna to engage with one of the most influential tech companies in the world to raise the concerns of conservatives and drive towards change that restores openness and transparency on these platforms.”

Facebook will be represented by their vice president of global public policy Joel Kaplan, former FCC Chairman and Facebook’s current vice chairman of U.S. public policy Kevin Martin, vice president of U.S. federal public policy Greg Maurer and Facebook global politics and government outreach director Katie Harbath. Facebook commented on the meeting simply saying “Facebook looks forward to hearing their concerns.”