‘Nerdist’ Founder, ‘Talking Dead’ Host Chris Hardwick Scrubbed from Own Website After Abuse Allegations

Legendary Entertainment subsidiary Nerdist Industries has disavowed founder Chris Hardwick following allegations of abuse by ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra.

In an unlisted Medium blog post, Dykstra details a history of alleged mental, emotional, and sexual abuse at the hands of the most famous nerd in Hollywood. Entitled “Rose-Colored Glasses: A Confession,” the post also accuses Hardwick of professional sabotage in the wake of their terminated relationship.

Now, Legendary Entertainment has released a statement publicly separating themselves from Hardwick and condemning his alleged actions. “Chris Hardwick had no operational involvement with Nerdist for the two years preceding the expiration of his contract in December 2017,” the statement said. “He no longer has any affiliation with Legendary Digital Networks. The company has removed all reference to Mr. Hardwick even as the original Founder of Nerdist pending further investigation.”

This statement was echoed by the Nerdist in a tweet posted just after noon on June 15:

Ironically, Hardwick had some snarky commentary on accused serial abuser Harvey Weinstein in October 2017. He commented on video to TMZ about the scandal that proved to be the inception for the #MeToo movement, saying that it was “awful.”

“I mean, when a lot of people tell the same story, you gotta listen,” he said. His advice for young actresses? “Don’t allow yourself to be bullied or pushed around by someone. And if someone tries to ‘alpha male’ you, say ‘fuck you, I’ll go to the internet and tell everyone,’ so don’t be afraid to speak up. Because now, people are listening.”

“Social media has really empowered people to not be victims any more,” he continued. “It’s a great time.” And Hardwick had no time for excuses. Addressing the “I was born in the 60’s” line of excuses for misconduct and abuse, he added, “F***ing change with the times, man. We don’t do that s*** any more, so don’t do that s*** any more.”

As of the time of this writing, Hardwick’s current employers at AMC have yet to provide a statement. Hardwick himself — perhaps wisely — has also remained silent.