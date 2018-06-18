Maajid Nawaz Celebrates SPLC Fake News Lawsuit Victory: ‘I Don’t F*ck Around’

British anti-extremist Muslim Maajid Nawaz celebrated his successful lawsuit against the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) after the organization agreed to pay Nawaz $3.3 million for including him on a list of “anti-Muslim extremists.”

“I don’t fuck around,” declared Nawaz on Twitter following news of the victory. “The Southern Poverty Law Center, yes they have finally apologized a year and a half after listing me in ‘The Field Guide of Anti-Muslim Extremists,’ they’ve issued a retraction, and they’ve given us a settlement. A multi-million dollar settlement.”

I don't fuck around.

“I want to thank all of my supporters and everyone that stood by me to get us to this stage, but I do want to say that this isn’t the time for us to gloat. I want to extend an invitation to the Southern Poverty Law Center to join us at Quilliam, work with us to challenge Islamist extremists and anti-Muslim bigotry wherever we find it,” he continued. “This should be an instructive moment for all of us. Too much and for too long, the left, and many on the left, have been trying to shut down any debate of critique or criticism around Islam, especially by Muslims within Muslim communities.”

“Well this moment should teach us all a lesson and allow us to work together to challenge the triple threat facing the world at the moment, and that’s far-right extremism, far-left extremism, and from the heavens above, Islamist extremism,” Nawaz concluded. “So I extend an invitation to the Southern Poverty Law Center to work with Quilliam in solidarity against all forms of extremism, and I want to say thank you.”

