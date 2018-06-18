New York Post: ‘The Stunning Evidence of Harvard’s Racism’

The New York Post editorial board published a column on Sunday accusing Harvard University of blatant racism in its admissions practices.

A scathing editorial from the New York Post editorial board this week accuses Harvard University of engaging in discrimination against Asian-American applicants. “Harvard University records unveiled Friday show the school engages in blatant, egregious racism in the name of diversity,” the editorial opens.

The editorial explains that Harvard University discriminated against Asian applicants by weighing down the group’s high test scores with low marks in Harvard’s personal rating. “The documents also show how Harvard discriminates to counter Asians’ tendency to do extremely well on traditional measures (test scores, grades, and extracurriculars), it routinely rates them lower on soft categories like “positive personality,” being “widely respected,” likability, kindness, etc,” the editorial reads.

The Post explained how much more difficult it would be to gain admission to the Harvard as an Asian male. “An analysis by the plaintiffs’ experts of Harvard data on more than 160,000 applicants show how skewed the process has grown: A male Asian-American with a 25 percent chance of admission would have a 35 percent chance if he were white,” the editorial reads, “75 percent if he were Hispanic and 95 percent if he were black. (The legal brief didn’t outline a similar breakdown for females.)”

The Students for Fair Admissions, the advocacy group behind the discrimination complaint against Harvard University claims that the report reveals that the Ivy League university does engage in a practice of prejudice against Asian-Americans. “It turns out that the suspicions of Asian-American alumni, students, and applicants were right all along,” the group said in a statement. “Harvard today engages in the same kind of discrimination and stereotyping that it used to justify quotas on Jewish applicants in the 1920s and 1930s.”

Breitbart News has been following this story since the Students for Fair Admission filed their original complaint against Harvard University. In April, the group said that documents obtained by the court revealed that the university’s admissions office was discriminating against Asian applicants.

