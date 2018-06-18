Twitter Says Samuel L. Jackson’s Homophobic Tweet Not a ‘Violation of Twitter Rules’

Twitter has allegedly told Pulp Fiction actor Samuel L. Jackson that his recent tweet directed towards President Trump, which many called homophobic, was not a “violation of Twitter rules.”

The 69-year-old actor known for his roles in films such as Pulp Fiction, The Avengers , and Django Unchained posted a tweet recently about President Trump which included a photo of a box of mints named “After Dick Mints” with the tagline “going down?” The tweet read: “Must have been a party at The White House, Mitch, Paul, Rudy & others were spotted wearing knee pads & carrying these lined up outside. Happy Birthday.”

Must have been a party at The White House, Mitch, Paul, Rudy & others were spotted wearing knee pads & carrying these lined up outside. Happy Birthday💩 pic.twitter.com/VzTokZoUjg — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) June 15, 2018

The obvious implication of Jackson’s tweet was that President Trump was receiving oral sex from the listed Republican lawmakers for his birthday. Many Twitter users called Jackson out on what they believed to be a homophobic comment:

Did you and Joy Reid get hacked by the same person? — Maul Of America (@MaulofAmerica) June 15, 2018

Homophobic Comments like this are causing shrinkage of the Democrat Party base. pic.twitter.com/r1N7DTa89g — Christopher Scull (@CCScull202) June 16, 2018

Unsurprisingly, many Twitter users reported the tweet as offensive or harmful, but today Jackson took to Instagram to post a photo of an email he allegedly received from Twitter which stated that Jackson’s tweet had been reviewed and that the company was unable to “identify any violations of the Twitter rules.”

Jackson posted a screenshot of the email he received with the caption: “Hahahahahahahhahahaah…waymint, hahahahahahahahahawhooooooo…. they just keep tryin’…ahhhhhhahhahahahahahahaha.#prollycan’taffordthemints”

Twitter has a long history of giving celebrities on their platform a pass to break the websites rules. Ghostbusters (2016) actress Leslie Jones has a long history of racially charged posts on Twitter, mainly attacking white people and black conservatives. Jones was never banned or reprimanded for these tweets.

Rapper Talib Kweli also regularly refers to black conservatives, including Breitbart Big Hollywood Editor Jerome Hudson, as “coons” on Twitter and attacked British Muslim anti-extremism activist Maajid Nawaz without repercussions from Twitter:

Coons exist. I don't know what a Muslim coon is called but racists sure love some sheriff Clarke and Ben Carson. https://t.co/dNhy6HYXMv — Talib Kweli Greene (@TalibKweli) August 22, 2016

^ 100% sure if a white man spoke to a Muslim like this (not @verified US rapper) he'd be suspended for targeted hate https://t.co/XAbrzoEcCk — Maajid – (Mājid) [maːʤɪd] ماجد (@MaajidNawaz) August 22, 2016

^ I've reported this targeted anti-Muslim hate to @Support and suggest you all do the same — Maajid – (Mājid) [maːʤɪd] ماجد (@MaajidNawaz) August 22, 2016

Kweli, Jones, and Jackson continue to remain active on Twitter.