Facebook Raises Millions to Reunite Illegal Immigrants with Children

The Facebook fundraiser page started by Dave and Charlotte Willner from the Bay Area has raised approximately $4.5 million in just under a week, The Wrap reports. The fundraiser page is titled “reunite an immigrant parent with their child” and aims to reconnect illegal immigrants separated from their children during attempts to illegally enter the United States. 113,000 users have donated to the page so far with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg donating significant amounts of money.

The fundraiser initially planned to raise $1,500, but donations reached $4.67 million by Tuesday shortly after several private donors matched donations up to $250,000 each. The Willners wrote on the page: “We are collectively revulsed at what’s happening to immigrant families on our southern border. In times when we often think that the news can’t possibly get worse, it does — we learned last night that 2,000 children (many of them infants and toddlers) have been separated from their parents in just six weeks under President Trump’s ‘zero tolerance’ policy.”

The money raised is being donated to Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES,) a group that uses donations to pay bonds for illegal immigrants so that they can be reunited with their children. RAICES tweeted about the donations recently:

On behalf of the famlies we can serve thanks to your generosity, we say THANK YOU. We will keep fighting. We will keep working. You make it possible. #EndFamilySeparation #FamiliesBelongTogether — RAICES (@RAICESTEXAS) June 18, 2018

The Willners further wrote: “These children don’t know where their parents are. Their parents aren’t allowed to communicate with them while in custody. The government hasn’t set up a system to reunite separated parents and children if one or both are ultimately released. In many cases, parents have been deported without their children — sometimes, young children are deported without their parents.”

Many in the media have used photos inside temporary border patrol centers to claim that children are being kept in cages, these facilities are in fact temporary and children are only kept there before being moved to a detention center, which Breitbart News was given a full tour of. Breitbart News editor Joel Pollak writes:

“Cages,” these are not. What is immediately striking about the facility is the enthusiasm and care of the staff who work there. One administrator greeted the journalists on the tour: “Welcome to our home.” The children at the facility seemed genuinely happy, despite their unfortunate circumstances and the trauma of their long journey.

