Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Shared 17 Tweets from ‘Russian Trolls’

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey reportedly shared nearly 20 tweets from “Russian trolls,” retweeting posts from an account which posed as an African-American woman multiple times.

According to Business Insider, Dorsey “retweeted at least 17 tweets from user @Crystal1Johnson — a user posing as an African-American woman, who we know now to be a confirmed Russian troll,” between 2016 and 2017.

“Tweets from the @Crystal1Johnson account, including those shared by Dorsey, are no longer publicly available because Twitter has since suspended the account,” Business Insider claimed. “But data reviewed by the Journal found that the tweets Dorsey shared included topics such as Bob Marley’s son converting a prison into a place to grow marijuana, and former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.”

Posts which Dorsey retweeted included, “Rihanna collects her Humanitarian of the Year award from Harvard. She kicked off #WomensHistoryMonth with a bang!” and, “Nobody is born a racist. This picture is so sweet! Teach your children to judge others by the kind of person they are inside.”

Dorsey is close friends with #BlackLivesMatter leader DeRay Mckesson, and the two have previously appeared on stage together.

This month, Dorsey apologized for eating at Chick-fil-A during “Pride Month.”