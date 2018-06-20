Twitter Remains Silent over Violent Peter Fonda Tweets

Twitter has remained silent over recent posts from Hollywood actor Peter Fonda which called for President Trump’s son Barron to be put in a cage with pedophiles, the children of ICE agents to be harassed, and United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen to be placed “naked” in a public cage where people can whip her.

“WE SHOULD RIP BARRON TRUMP FROM HIS MOTHER’S ARMS AND PUT HIM IN A CAGE WITH PEDOPHILES AND SEE IF MOTHER WILL WILL STAND UP AGAINST THE GIANT ASSHOLE SHE IS MARRIED TO. 90 MILLION PEOPLE IN THE STREETS ON THE SAME WEEKEND IN THE COUNTRY. FUCK,” posted Fonda on Twitter, Wednesday.

“WE SHOULD HACK THIS SYSTEM, GET THE ADDRESSES OF THE ICE AGENTS CBP AGENTS AND SURROUND THEIR HOMES IN PROTEST. WE SHOULD FIND OUT WHAT SCHOOLS THEIR CHILDREN GO TO AND SURROUND THE SCHOOLS IN PROTEST. THESE AGENTS ARE DOING THIS CUZ THEY WANT TO DO IT. THEY LIKE DOING THIS. FUCK,” he declared in another post, while on Tuesday he tweeted, “Kristjen [sic] Nielsen is a lying gash that should be put in a cage and poked at by passersby. The gash should be pilloried in Layfayette Square naked and whipped by passersby while being filmed for posterity.”

Donald Trump Jr. called Fonda a “sick individual,” following the posts, and encouraged him to “pick on someone a bit bigger,” while First Lady Melania Trump reported Fonda to the Secret Service.

Twitter, however, has remained silent.

Though Fonda’s posts have since been removed, his Twitter account remains online, and he has kept his blue “verified” checkmark.

Twitter has repeatedly removed checkmarks from prominent conservative accounts for allegedly breaking Twitter’s terms of service, and suspensions are even more common.