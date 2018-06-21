Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Slammed for Visiting Cuba

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced he was in the communist island of Cuba, Thursday, prompting him to come under fire from users of the platform.

Dorsey posted an emoji of the Cuban flag, Thursday, which included a geotag claiming the post was sent from Cuba.

Some users criticized Dorsey for visiting the communist country, with one user declaring, “You’re tweeting from a communist dictatorship but disapprove of Trump enforcing our immigration laws?”

from Cuba? You're tweeting from a communist dictatorship but disapprove of Trump enforcing our immigration laws? — Zeith 🐻 Bear (@ZeithBear) June 21, 2018

“So you can’t eat @ChickfilA but Cuba is cool?” asked another user, referencing Dorsey’s apology this month for eating Chick-fil-A during “Pride Month.”

So you can’t eat @ChickfilA but Cuba is cool? — jeebs (@jonblackmon) June 21, 2018

However, the majority of criticism came from users who wanted to know why Hollywood actor Peter Fonda, who called for 12-year-old Barron Trump to be put in a cage with pedophiles this week, had not been suspended from Twitter or been stripped of his blue verification check mark.

What are you going to do about #PeterFonda– why does he still have an account on Twitter after threats to the son of the US President? Why do you allow conservatives accounts to be locked down, shadow banned but not liberal blue check marks?? #DoubleStandards 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Romona (@rromona) June 21, 2018

Why does @iamfonda still have a Twitter account after calling for a 12 year old to be raped? Can't you handle that from Cuba? — 🇺🇸 BuildingTrumpmore⚒️ (@k_ovfefe) June 21, 2018

So when are you going to suspend Peter Fonda? — The Blue Knight (@DoctorKOH) June 21, 2018

When are you guys banning Peter Fonda? Asking for a friend. — Jason Keebler 🐻 (@JasonKeebler) June 21, 2018