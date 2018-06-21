Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Slammed for Visiting Cuba

Jack Dorsey
The Associated Press

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced he was in the communist island of Cuba, Thursday, prompting him to come under fire from users of the platform.

Dorsey posted an emoji of the Cuban flag, Thursday, which included a geotag claiming the post was sent from Cuba.

Some users criticized Dorsey for visiting the communist country, with one user declaring, “You’re tweeting from a communist dictatorship but disapprove of Trump enforcing our immigration laws?”

“So you can’t eat @ChickfilA but Cuba is cool?” asked another user, referencing Dorsey’s apology this month for eating Chick-fil-A during “Pride Month.”

However, the majority of criticism came from users who wanted to know why Hollywood actor Peter Fonda, who called for 12-year-old Barron Trump to be put in a cage with pedophiles this week, had not been suspended from Twitter or been stripped of his blue verification check mark.

