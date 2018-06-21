Twitter Suspends Journalists Sharing Stephen Miller’s Personal Phone Number

Twitter has decided to enforce its rules relating to the sharing of personal information and has begun to ban users that are sharing the personal phone number of White House Senior Advisor Stephen Miller.

Online blog Splinter News, a member of the Gizmodo Media Group, made waves today by publishing an article titled “Here’s Stephen Miller’s Cell Phone Number, If You Need It” which unsurprisingly contained the personal phone number of White House Senior Advisor Stephen Miller.

Shortly after the article was published, left-wing journalists began to share it across Twitter, which resulted in Miller’s phone being inundated with aggressive phone calls and texts. The Twitter account of Gab, the social network designed around free speech, took many of these journalists to task on Twitter:

So “journalists” want to continue playing the “let’s dox people” game. I have a feeling they will be regretting this move. https://t.co/FeLtWQ6owL — Gab: The Free Speech Social Network (@getongab) June 20, 2018

Oh look another “journalist” doxxing someone. In b4 she cries and whines when the same exact thing happens to her and she plays the victim. https://t.co/Kyizy80dY5 — Gab: The Free Speech Social Network (@getongab) June 20, 2018

Doxxing is allowed on Twitter dot com as long as it is done by Verified “Journalists” against any and all Trump supporters. pic.twitter.com/mwebA0IRwB — Gab: The Free Speech Social Network (@getongab) June 20, 2018

Other conservative figures also joined Gab in calling out the blatant doxing — a term referring to the leaking of an individual’s personal details — of Miller and the veiled encouragement of harassment. Dan Gainor, the Media Research Center’s Vice President for Business and Culture also took to Twitter to condemn the journalists for their blatant attempts to harass Miller:

Hey @jack if @splinter_news is doxing people, shouldn't it be banned from Twitter? @twittersupport | Here's Stephen Miller's Cell Phone Number, If You Need It<em></em> https://t.co/CJpjYaB6bp via @Splinter_news — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) June 20, 2018

Soon enough, Twitter began to remove some tweets featuring Miller’s phone number or links to the article containing Miller’s number, which greatly angered journalists from Splinter News who have since written an article about their original article being “censored.”

this garbage ass website is locking our accounts even if we're not posting the phone number in the tweets themselves. hope your dinner was fun @jack pic.twitter.com/AiOwO0kSQL — Paul Blest (@pblest) June 20, 2018

and they banned @hannahgais for tweeting a screenshot of it! https://t.co/z8c2en0w5E — Paul Blest (@pblest) June 20, 2018

.@DavidKlion just told me that Twitter put him in a 12-hour timeout for sharing Stephen Miller’s number — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) June 20, 2018

A Twitter spokesperson said in a statement: “Today, we temporarily blocked accounts that shared this information until they deleted the Tweet that violated our rules. At this time, the number that was previously being shared is no longer a valid number and, as such, we are no longer enforcing our policy against individuals Tweeting or linking to that information.” Twitter’s guidelines say users “may not publish or post other people’s private information without their express authorization and permission.”

Splinter News claims that when asked about the suspension of the accounts of users that tweeted Miller’s number, Twitter simply responded: “We are aware of this and are taking appropriate action on content that violates our Terms of Service.”